Maruti Suzuki Ertiga review: Upping the game

NEW DELHI: The new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has the makings of being a game changer—it is back in a bold new avatar that boasts of being more premium, yet has been priced in a range that is extremely affordable. Considering the fact that its predecessor has sold over 4.2 lakh units till date, it is clear that the manufacturer intends on taking the Ertiga to even greater heights with the new model as it has been improved upon in just about every department.

Bold style

Gone are the rounded looks that the earlier model had, as the new version now carries a more edgy and sporty appeal. The new MPV looks quite stunning with its large headlights, chrome-studded grille, floating roof and bolder character lines. It is built on Suzuki’s 5th generation Heartect platform and is wider by 40 mm, taller by 5 mm and longer by 99 mm as compared to its predecessor.

Premium interiors

The brand has done a lot of work to give the cabin an airy and premium appeal. The new dashboard comes with a maple wood finish, chrome inserts and a very neat layout that is pleasing to the eye. The fit and finish are outstanding for a vehicle in this segment and thanks to the increase in size, you also get more room in the second and third rows. Creature comforts include a multi-information display that provides vital information on a TFT screen for the driver, a high-end infotainment system enabled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and MirrorLink for your connectivity needs!

Powered right

Powering the new vehicle is the new K15 petrol engine that is coupled with the brand’s smart hybrid system and is touted to offer 13 per cent more power and six per cent better torque than the outgoing model, while returning a rather healthy fuel efficiency of 19.34 kmpl for the manual variant and 18.69 kmpl for the automatic. The 1.5-litre petrol motor delivers 103 bhp of power and 138 Nm of torque. The diesel variant gets the tried-and-tested DDiS200 engine that offers 88.5 bhp of power and 200 Nm of torque. This engine delivers 25.47 kmpl.

Our verdict

Stylish, premium, easy to drive and frugal are the words that best describe it. It also comes with the right safety features that include dual airbags, ABS and EBD as standard across all variants. The icing on the cake is the pricing, which makes the automobile an exceptional value for money proposition.

Prices of the new Ertiga range from Rs 7,44,000 (LXi) to Rs 10,90,000 ( ZDi+).

