Despite High NPAs, PSB net interest margins see improvement

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Notwithstanding high NPAs, Net Interest Income (NII) and Net Interest Margin (NIM) of PSBs have improved. Measured as a percentage, NIM is the difference between the interest earned and paid, relative to the amount of a bank’s assets and is directly impacted by any rise or fall in NPAs. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s financial stability report, net interest income of scheduled commercial banks fell in the past few years owing to rising bad loans.

It stood at 9.3 per cent for FY15 compared with 11.7 per cent for FY14 and 34.6 per cent for FY11. As on June, 2018, its share in total operating income, however, increased from 63.7 per cent in 2016-17 to 65.2 per cent in 2017-18. Interestingly, NIMs —the barometer that indicates the financial health and profitabillity of banks — is expected to widen marginally as NPAs reduce, said ratings agency Moody’s.

However, NIMs of private lenders are superior than state-run lenders, simply because of the proportionate increase in NPAs. For instance, the top private players including ICICI, HDFC, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank have higher NIMs at 3, 4.2, 2.9, and 3.8 per cent respectively. Interestingly, the newest bank Bandhan has the industry’s highest NIM at 9.7 per cent, as on Septembe, 2018.

On the other hand, state-run players, led by the country’s largest lender SBI has NIMs between 1 and 2 per cent. In fact, none of the PSBs have NIMs exceeding 3 per cent. While SBI’s stood at 2.5 per cent, Punjab National Bank had 2.1 per cent. Others like Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Indian Bank and Vijaya Bank had NIMs at 2, 2.5, 2.7 and 2.5 per cent respectively. United Bank of India has the lowest NIM at 1.2 per cent among all banks, while IDFC is the lowest among private peers with a NIM of 1.5 per cent.