Home Business

Despite High NPAs, PSB net interest margins see improvement

Notwithstanding high NPAs, Net Interest Income (NII) and Net Interest Margin (NIM) of PSBs have improved. 

Published: 05th December 2018 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2018 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Notwithstanding high NPAs, Net Interest Income (NII) and Net Interest Margin (NIM) of PSBs have improved. Measured as a percentage, NIM is the difference between the interest earned and paid, relative to the amount of a bank’s assets and is directly impacted by any rise or fall in NPAs. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s financial stability report, net interest income of scheduled commercial banks fell  in the past few years owing to rising bad loans.

It stood at 9.3 per cent for FY15 compared with 11.7 per cent for FY14 and 34.6 per cent for FY11. As on June, 2018, its share in total operating income, however, increased from 63.7 per cent in 2016-17 to 65.2 per cent in 2017-18. Interestingly, NIMs —the barometer that indicates the financial health and profitabillity of banks — is expected to widen marginally as NPAs reduce, said ratings agency Moody’s. 

However, NIMs of private lenders are superior than state-run lenders, simply because of the proportionate increase in NPAs. For instance, the top private players including ICICI, HDFC, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank have higher NIMs at 3, 4.2, 2.9, and 3.8 per cent respectively. Interestingly, the newest bank Bandhan has the industry’s highest NIM at 9.7 per cent, as on Septembe, 2018.

On the other hand, state-run players, led by the country’s largest lender SBI has NIMs between 1 and 2 per cent. In fact, none of the PSBs have NIMs exceeding 3 per cent.  While SBI’s stood at 2.5 per cent, Punjab National Bank had 2.1 per cent. Others like Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Indian Bank and Vijaya Bank had NIMs at 2, 2.5, 2.7 and 2.5 per cent respectively. United Bank of India has the lowest NIM at 1.2 per cent among all banks, while IDFC is the lowest among private peers with a NIM of 1.5 per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp