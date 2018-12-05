Government alert on 150 overseas IL&FS projects

Anuradha Shukla By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After the Ethiopian police took into custody three Indian officials working on a project being executed by a subsidiary of the beleaguered Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS), an alert government is looking at all the current projects of the firm’s overseas subsidiaries.

After seven IL&FS employees first complained of being held in captivity, the company said it has sought permission to transfer funds abroad to settle dues. Non-payment of wages and taxes has threatened not only Indian officials working on the project, but also turned an image and credibility issue for the country.

To take stock of the situation, the government has called for an urgent meeting to discuss the status of 150 overseas IL&FS projects that have been facing uncertainty ever since the company got into debt defaults and its old Board was ultimately sacked and superseded by a new one appointed by the government to find a “resolution plan” under the National Company Law Tribunal.

According to two separate sources, local police in Ethiopia have taken into custody three Indian officials of the infrastructure company over non-payment. “The situation is complicated. While the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) will be dealing with this crisis on an urgent basis, there are 150 overseas projects that are stuck for payment and whose fates are uncertain. We will be meeting the new Board to discuss it on a priority basis, so that no Ethiopia-like situation is repeated,” a senior Corporate Affairs Ministry official told TNIE.

A significant part of IL&FS’ various businesses under offshore jurisdictions are part of its listed road arm IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd (ITNL), which has operations with multiple layers of subsidiaries both in India and abroad, including Spain, US, Africa, UAE, Singapore and China.The new IL&FS Board led by Uday Kotak has admitted that sending funds is a challenge. “In the current circumstances facing the ITNL and the Group, remittance of funds from ITNL (India Operations) to offshore projects is a challenge under the regulatory and legal framework in force,” said the Board’s report submitted to NCLT on Monday. The Board is already looking for buyers for some of the overseas projects.

“The larger consensus is to sell off these projects. However, it will require a detailed roadmap and we will discuss it at length when we meet next. As far as Ethiopia crisis is concerned, the MEA is working to resolve it,” the official added. Apart from ITNL, IL&FS is also mulling divesting stakes in IIPL USA LLC, its O&M subsidiary in the US. The ministry has admitted that selling projects are easier said than done.

Board recommends slashing manpower by 65% to cut cost

New Delhi: In order to rationalise the expenditure of the debt-ridden IL&FS, the newly appointed Board has recommended slashing two-thirds of its total manpower and cut salaries of its staff. “Several other initiatives are being initiated and that will bring down total manpower of the IL&FS Group by approximately 65 per cent and wage cost by 50 per cent respectively,” the Board said in its second report submitted to NCLT on Monday. The company’s annual wage bill is H1,066 crore, according to a filing.