L&T Construction secures orders worth Rs 2,106 crore

While the water and effluent treatment unit has bagged orders worth Rs 1,954 crore, the geo-structutre unit has bagged orders worth Rs 152 crore.

Published: 05th December 2018 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2018 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

Larsen and Toubro, L&T

Larsen and Toubro. (File Photo | Reuters )

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Wednesday said its construction arm has bagged orders worth Rs 2,106 crore across various business segments in the domestic market.

The water and effluent treatment business has secured orders worth Rs 1,954 crore while L&T Geo Structure business has secured orders worth Rs 152 crore, the engineering and construction major said in a regulatory filing.

L&T said water and effluent treatment business has received a design and build order from the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA).

"This order will be jointly executed by water effluent treatment business and transportation infrastructure business of L&T Construction," it added.

The business has also secured a turnkey order from the Jharkhand Urban Infrastructure Development Company Limited (JUIDCO) for execution of drinking water supply projects in the Hazaribagh and Ranchi districts of Jharkhand, the company said.

L&T GeoStructure business has secured an order from BHEL for the execution of pile caps, pedestals, piers, deep foundation-supported bridges and gallery, for a coal handling and ash handling plant of the 2x660 MW STTP at Ennore, Chennai.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 1,405.50 a piece, down 0.79 per cent, from the previous close on BSE.

