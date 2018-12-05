Suzuki Motorcycle crosses 40 lakh production-mark at Gurgaon plant 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Suzuki Motorcycle India Wednesday said it has crossed cumulative production milestone of 40 lakh two-wheelers from its Gurgaon-based plant.

The production milestone paves the way for the company's target of achieving 10 lakh volume sales and doubling its market share in the country by 2020.

"This is a testimony of our commitment to India and we wish to achieve many such milestones in the future," Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) Managing Director Satoshi Uchida said in a statement.

With this landmark, the company is a step closer to achieving its sales target of 7.5 lakh units by the end of the current financial year, he added.

The company, which is a subsidiary of Japan's Suzuki Motor Corporation, currently sells a range of 16 products in India.

In November, the company reported an increase of 24.19 per cent rise in sales at 53,058 units as compared with 42,722 units in November 2017.