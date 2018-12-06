Home Business

Infosys inaugurates new technology and innovation hub in Connecticut

Hiring more than 7,000 workers in America the IT-giant believes that the hub will help in strengthening the relationship between them and their clients in that region.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: IT firm Infosys on Thursday announced inauguration of its new technology and innovation hub in Hartford in the US.

The company also announced that it has hired more than 7,000 American workers in the last 18 months as a part of its ongoing commitment to accelerate the pace of digital innovation for American enterprises.

"The Hartford hub will help Infosys work more closely with its clients in the region and will serve as the global Hub for Infosys' InsurTech and HealthTech efforts.

The hub will feature living labs for the future of insurance, the future of healthcare and the future of manufacturing amongst others," Infosys said in a BSE filing.

Infosys COO UB Pravin Rao said the inauguration of Hartford technology and innovation hub is an important milestone in the company's ongoing efforts to help American enterprises revitalise their core businesses.

"This hub, along with five other hubs around the country, will help us to seamlessly collaborate with our clients to develop agile, cross-functional digital solutions to today's most pressing business needs," he added.

