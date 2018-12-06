Know these startup terms 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Investors play a big role in startups. Don't be caught unaware when these words are thrown at you.

Price-Earnings ratio is how much investors are paying as compared to a company’s earning power. It's a valuation unit.

Time horizon is the amount of time that an investor stays invested in an asset or security. Market capitalisation refers to the market value of a company. It’s calculated by multiplying the number of a company’s shares by the price per share.

Alpha is a measurement of how an investment has performed and whether it has reached its return target.

Beta is a measurement of the volatility of an investment in a wider market - a test run.