Home Business

Air India de-rosters pilots over rapid descent of New Delhi-Hong Kong flight

Two pilots have been de-rostered pending an investigation over a safety lapse that occurred during the landing of a New Delhi-Hong Kong flight, an Air India official said.

Published: 07th December 2018 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

State-owned Air India is staying afloat on taxpayers' money and has been in the red for long.

Air India planes. Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo| PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: National flag carrier Air India has de-rostered two pilots pending investigation over a safety lapse that occurred during the landing of a New Delhi-Hong Kong flight, an official said.

According to the airline official, the safety lapse occurred on October 20, 2018, when the New Delhi-Hong Kong flight, at the time of landing, descended very rapidly triggering an aircraft warning system.

"The two pilots were immediately de-rostered pending investigation," an Air India official said.

As per the report by Air Accident Investigation Authority, Hong Kong, the crew recovered the aircraft at about 200 feet above mean sea level, approximately 2.6 nautical miles from "Runway 07R before performing a go around".

"The aircraft landed uneventfully on Runway 07R on the second approach," the report said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Air India New Delhi-Hong Kong flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp