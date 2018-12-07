Air India de-rosters pilots over rapid descent of New Delhi-Hong Kong flight

By IANS

NEW DELHI: National flag carrier Air India has de-rostered two pilots pending investigation over a safety lapse that occurred during the landing of a New Delhi-Hong Kong flight, an official said.

According to the airline official, the safety lapse occurred on October 20, 2018, when the New Delhi-Hong Kong flight, at the time of landing, descended very rapidly triggering an aircraft warning system.

"The two pilots were immediately de-rostered pending investigation," an Air India official said.

As per the report by Air Accident Investigation Authority, Hong Kong, the crew recovered the aircraft at about 200 feet above mean sea level, approximately 2.6 nautical miles from "Runway 07R before performing a go around".

"The aircraft landed uneventfully on Runway 07R on the second approach," the report said.