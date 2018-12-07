Prof Krishnamurthy Subramanian appointed as new Chief Economic Adviser

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The government on Friday appointed Hyderabad-based Indian School of Business (ISB) Associate Professor Krishnamurthy Subramanian as the Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) in the Finance Ministry for a period of three years.

Subramanian fills the position lying vacant for about six months since Arvind Subramanian left in June.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the appointment of Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Executive Director (Centre For Analytical Finance), ISB, to the post of CEA, the Department of Personnel and Training said.

A PhD (Financial Economics) from the Booth School of Business, University of Chicago, and an alumnus of IIM Calcutta and IIT Kanpur, Subramanian is an expert in banking, corporate governance and economic policy.

His services on the expert committees on corporate governance for Securities and Exchange Board of India and on governance of banks for the Reserve Bank of India have established him as one of the chief architects of corporate governance and banking reforms in India, the ISB website says.