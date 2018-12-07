Home Business

Prof Krishnamurthy Subramanian appointed as new Chief Economic Adviser

Krishnamurthy Subramanian holds a PhD degree from Chicago Booth and will serve as CEA for a tenure of three years.

Published: 07th December 2018 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Economic Adviser Prof Krishnamurthy Subramanian (Twitter Photo)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The government on Friday appointed Hyderabad-based Indian School of Business (ISB) Associate Professor Krishnamurthy Subramanian as the Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) in the Finance Ministry for a period of three years.

Subramanian fills the position lying vacant for about six months since Arvind Subramanian left in June.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the appointment of Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Executive Director (Centre For Analytical Finance), ISB, to the post of CEA, the Department of Personnel and Training said.

A PhD (Financial Economics) from the Booth School of Business, University of Chicago, and an alumnus of IIM Calcutta and IIT Kanpur, Subramanian is an expert in banking, corporate governance and economic policy.

His services on the expert committees on corporate governance for Securities and Exchange Board of India and on governance of banks for the Reserve Bank of India have established him as one of the chief architects of corporate governance and banking reforms in India, the ISB website says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Krishnamurthy Subramanian chief economic adviser New CEA Prof Krishnamurthy Subramanian NDA government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp