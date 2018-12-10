Home Business

Calculating GDP should be left to technical experts: Arvind Subramanian

Subramanian, in his book, has also questioned the way GDP is being calculated, saying that it may be one of the reasons why demonetisation was not reflected in the numbers. 

Published: 10th December 2018 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

India's former chief economic advisor Arvind Subramanian | Reuters

By Express News Service

Former Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian, who had sparked a controversy over demonetisation last week by calling it a draconian move, has now targeted Niti Aayog, saying institutions which do not have technical expertise in calculating Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data should not be involved in the process.

“I think this (calculation of GDP) is a very technical task and technical experts should do the task. Institutions that don’t have technical expertise should not be involved in this,” Subramanian has said in an interview to PTI, while launching his book titled ‘Of Counsel: The Challenges of the Modi-Jaitley Economy’. His remark comes post the controversy over Niti Aayog’s presence at the release of the GDP back series data by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) last month.

Recalibrating data using 2011-12 as the base year instead of 2004-05, the CSO last month had lowered the country’s economic growth rate during the previous UPA regime. While this had already sparked political debate, many experts, including those supporting the new back series data, had raised objections over the involvement of NITI Aayog. 

Subramanian, in his book, has also questioned the way GDP is being calculated, saying that it may be one of the reasons why demonetisation was not reflected in the numbers. 

In his book, he has written at length on the puzzle. “First and foremost, it could simply be an artefact of the way that GDP numbers are created. In India, there are no timely measures of informal sector activity, so it is proxied by formal sector indicators. Normally, this is not a problem... But when a shock like demonetisation occurs that primarily affects the informal sector, relying on formal indicators... will overstate GDP,” he has written.

