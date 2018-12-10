Home Business

China pressures US, Canada ahead of Huawei hearing

Meng Wanzhou was detained on December 1 while changing planes in Vancouver. 

Huawei's Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou (Photo | Huawei.eu)

By PTI

BEIJING: China is raising the pressure on the United States and Canada as a bail hearing for a top Chinese technology executive was set to resume in Vancouver.

A Communist Party newspaper called Canada's treatment of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou "inhumane". The Global Times editorial published in Monday's edition followed formal protests by the Chinese government to both Canada and the United States over the weekend.

Meng was detained on December 1 while changing planes in Vancouver. The US wants her extradited.

It alleges Huawei used a Hong Kong shell company to evade US trade curbs on Iran. A Canadian prosecutor asked a court Friday to reject Meng's bail request. The judge said he would think about proposed bail conditions over the weekend.

Huawei hearing

