Interest rate formulas set to get transparent

Sunitha natti By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Retail borrowers, particularly home loan customers have a reason to cheer, as interest rates will henceforth become transparent. Importantly, in a rate easing cycle EMIs will swiftly reduce, unlike in the current MCLR regime where banks tend to offset repo rate reductions by increasing the spread. As a result, borrowers see only a marginal reduction in overall EMIs.

Moreover, linking to an external benchmark should lower interest rates, if you consider rate movements of MCLR vs market-linked rates. For instance, SBI’s one-year MCLR shot up 115 basis points (bps) from 7.8 per cent to 8.95 per cent between April 2016 and November 2018, while the repo rate rose by a mere 50 bps during the period.

But, lower rates are a reality only if banks do not charge arbitrary spreads over and above the benchmark. Such a possibility is high as spreads cannot be tweaked throughout the life of the loan, unlike in the MCLR regime. It’s also unclear if RBI will put caps on the spread.

Currently, banks set interest rates internally based on MCLR (marginal cost of funds based lending rate). For instance, for a Rs 30 lakh home loan, SBI charges an effective interest rate of 8.75 per cent. This includes one year MCLR of 8.5 per cent, plus an additional spread of 25 bps. MCLR itself is derived based on RBI’s repo rate (currently 6.5 per cent), plus banks’ cost of funds. From April, interest rates will be linked not to MCLR, but an external benchmark such as repo rate, 91-day Treasury Bill yields or any other benchmark market interest rate produced by Financial Benchmarks India Pvt Ltd.

This means that if a bank links home loans to say, the repo rate, it will be priced at 6.5 per cent, plus an additional spread, (as against an MCLR of 8 per cent + additional spread), effectively reducing rates.

The spread within the MCLR is arrived based on incremental cost of deposits — because banks largely fund their loan growth through retail deposits — and other operational and servicing costs. RBI feels that the determination of this spread is opaque. Importantly, banks are at liberty to reset the spreads, causing significant lag in monetary policy transmission. Reason: Banks first have to re-price deposits. So any change in MCLR had to be followed by a change in deposit rates.

Interestingly, under the proposed external benchmark regime, cost of deposits — the key component while calculating loan rates — will not be taken into account. But this is exactly what banks are opposing, and insist that deposits too should be linked to an external benchmark to avoid an asset-liability mismatch.

Lastly, it’s a possibility that banks could either increase spreads or lower rates on deposits. The upshot, though, is that banks could adopt an internal credit scoring mechanism to determine the spread to ascertain how much to charge different customers based on credit scores.

Lastly, there’s no clarity if existing borrowers will be shifted to the new regime and, if so, by when. Even now, a significant portion of loans are under the base rate, and not MCLR, because there was no mandate to switchover and customers had to pay a conversion fee to do so. Whether the RBI will now mandate shifting existing accounts to external benchmark, with or without fee component, needs clarity.

What is a spread?

It’s the additional cost that banks include while determining interest rates. It varies from bank to bank and product to product. There’s no regulation on how much banks can charge as spread, which is arrived at considering the cost of bank deposits, and other operational and loan servicing costs.

Even under the proposed regime, banks are at liberty to fix the spread, which is currently hovers between 2 and 4 per cent for a H30 lakh 20-year home loan.

However, banks cannot change the spread under the proposed regime throughout the life of the loan, unless borrower’s credit score changes substantially.

This doesn’t mean interest rates are devoid of fluctuations as external benchmarks are prone to changes either in a rate easing or tightening cycle.

Who is the winner?