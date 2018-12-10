Home Business

Locally-made vehicles to get priority: Government

The Union government has mandated that public sector procurement of automobiles must give preference to domestically-manufactured vehicles with a minimum of 65 per cent local content. 

Published: 10th December 2018 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Anant Geete, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Public Sector Firms

By Express News Service

The Union government has mandated that public sector procurement of automobiles must give preference to domestically-manufactured vehicles with a minimum of 65 per cent local content. 

According to a notification from the Heavy Industries ministry, the aim is to “encourage Make in India” and to promote manufacturing and production of goods and services locally. “Preference shall be provided by all government procuring entities to domestically manufactured automobile and automotive components,” the notification directs. 

This applies to automobiles based on internal combustion (IC) engines including two and three wheelers, passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles and components or spares required for their manufacture and maintenance. While the localisation threshold has been set at a minimum of 65 per cent for these, for auto components the percentage of local content required to qualify as domestically manufactured has been set at 60 per cent. 

The new norms have already come into effect and would be reviewed after March 31, 2019, with the mandate remaining valid till a revised notification is issued. “The local supplier at the time of tender, bidding or solicitation shall provide self-certification that the item offered meets the minimum local content and shall give details of the location(s) at which the local value addition is made,” said the notification.

In cases where the procurement is for a value over `10 crore, the local supplier shall provide a certificate from the statutory auditor or cost auditor of the company or from a practising cost accountant or chartered accountant. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp