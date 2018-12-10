Locally-made vehicles to get priority: Government

By Express News Service

The Union government has mandated that public sector procurement of automobiles must give preference to domestically-manufactured vehicles with a minimum of 65 per cent local content.

According to a notification from the Heavy Industries ministry, the aim is to “encourage Make in India” and to promote manufacturing and production of goods and services locally. “Preference shall be provided by all government procuring entities to domestically manufactured automobile and automotive components,” the notification directs.

This applies to automobiles based on internal combustion (IC) engines including two and three wheelers, passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles and components or spares required for their manufacture and maintenance. While the localisation threshold has been set at a minimum of 65 per cent for these, for auto components the percentage of local content required to qualify as domestically manufactured has been set at 60 per cent.

The new norms have already come into effect and would be reviewed after March 31, 2019, with the mandate remaining valid till a revised notification is issued. “The local supplier at the time of tender, bidding or solicitation shall provide self-certification that the item offered meets the minimum local content and shall give details of the location(s) at which the local value addition is made,” said the notification.

In cases where the procurement is for a value over `10 crore, the local supplier shall provide a certificate from the statutory auditor or cost auditor of the company or from a practising cost accountant or chartered accountant.