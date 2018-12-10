Markets might react adversely if BJP loses the Hindi-belt

M C Vaijayanthi By

Express News Service

This is going to be an action packed December week, coming close on the heels of Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy and OPEC meetings that dominated the one that just cruised past. After the recent controversy, the RBI Board meeting set to happen on December 14 is going to grab a lot of attention, with any outcome on NBFC liquidity likely to be of direct relevance to markets.

But first, all eyes are going to be on the state election results on Tuesday. “The results of key states like Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh would be keenly watched. BJP had won 62 out of 65 seats in these states in 2014 Loksabha Election,” ICICI Securities said.

Exit polls have called the results too close to call, leaving Monday’s moves up to the interpretation of traders depending on their informal band of ground level observers. Markets are betting on a positive signal if the BJP is able to come back to power in at least two of the three states in the Hindi-belt. Exit polls for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram came in after market hours on Friday.

Kotak Securities for instance, notes that 3-0 win for BJP may result in a moderate rally subject to global developments, giving a higher probability for a May national elections. “However, a 0-3 (BJP losing all the three states) or 1-2 score (BJP losing Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan) may result in a sharp market correction as the market will likely take a dim view of the BJP’s prospects in the next national elections given the large contribution of these three states to (its) 2014 win,” it said.

The uncertainty surrounding the December 11 outcome may keep the markets moving sideways on Monday and react once the results are out, say traders. “There will be a knee-jerk reaction, but not a bloodbath. People, would soon be back to making their own permutations and combinations about the May 2019 elections,” said Arun Kejriwal, Kris Research.

Markets are also going to be guided by US-China tensions following the arrest of Huawei’s CFO Wanzhou Meng and post-OPEC oil markets. However, the elections results are likely to be most important que for the domestic markets.

