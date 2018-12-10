Home Business

NGT reserves order on Vedanta's plea challenging closure of Sterlite plant

A bench headed by NGT chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel said the order would be uploaded on the tribunal's website next week.

Published: 10th December 2018 09:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 02:09 AM   |  A+A-

Sterlite Industries Ltd's copper plant in Tuticorin (Photo | File/Reuters)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has reserved its verdict in the case relating to
closure of Sterlite’s copper plant in Thoothukudi district in Tamil Nadu, to December 17. The Tribunal held its final hearing in the case against Vedanta Private Limited’s Sterlite Copper on Monday.

ALSO READ | Sterlite claims no change in SO2 emission since 1997

An independent expert committee that was set up by the Tribunal to probe into the closure order issued by the State to the company, submitted its report last month, which recommended reopening of the plant.

The Tribunal on Monday, denied a hearing or access to the committee’s report to the two interveners, representing the people of Thoothukudi, in the case.

The activists said refusal of a hearing was violation of principles of natural justice since the affected parties — the representatives of people of Thoothukudi, were denied an opportunity to be heard.

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu’s arguments against Sterlite weak, says Vaiko

The committee, headed by former Meghalaya Chief Justice Tarun Agarwal, had observed that the closure of the copper plant was against principles of natural justice. However, the report also detailed how the Sterlite plant had flouted norms over the years and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), allowed it to have free run before things turned ugly with a massive number of locals taking to the streets over pollution caused by the plant, and the subsequent killing of 13 protesters in police firing.

Only after the bloody protests, the State government issued the closure order on May 28, 2018, citing interest of public of Thoothukudi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sterlite plant Vedanta NGT National Green Tribunal Thoothukudi Thoothukudi Sterlite plant TNPCB

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp