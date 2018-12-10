Nissan ex-Chair Carlos Ghosn charged with underreporting remuneration

By UNI

TOKYO: Tokyo prosecutors have indicted the ousted chairman of Japanese automaker Nissan Motor, Carlos Ghosn, as well as his aide, former Nissan senior executive Greg Kelly, over allegedly underreporting about 5 billion yen ($44.5 million) of Ghosn's remuneration, local media reported on Monday.

Ghosn has been underreporting his remuneration in Nissan financial statements over five business years ending in March 2015, the Kyodo news agency specified.

Ghosn and Kelly may be served new arrest warrants later in the day over continuing underreporting through March of this year, the media outlet added.

This may result in an additional 20 days of detention, until December 30. Ghosn was arrested on November 19 on suspicion of financial misconduct and promptly dismissed as chairman of Nissan board of directors.

Starting from 2010, Ghosn indicated only half of his annual salary in the declarations.

While the prosecution holds Ghosn responsible for understating his remuneration in his financial declarations with Kelly's assistance, neither Ghosn nor Kelly plead guilty, claiming that as the amount of remunerations Ghosn's future retirement benefits has not been officially fixed, it was not subject to obligatory declaration.