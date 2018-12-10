Home Business

Passenger vehicle sales decline 3.43 per cent in November 2018

Though domestic car sales also declined, sales of two-wheelers and commercial vehicles increased.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Domestic passenger vehicle sales declined 3.43 per cent to 2,66,000 units in November from 2,75,440 units in November 2017.

Domestic car sales were down marginally to 1,79,783 units as against 1,81,435 units in November 2017, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Motorcycle sales last month, however, rose 9.36 per cent to 10,49,659 units as against 9,59,860 units a year earlier. Total two-wheeler sales in November rose 7.15 per cent to 16,45,791 units compared to 15,36,015 units in the year-ago month.

Sales of commercial vehicles were up 5.71 per cent to 72,812 units in November, SIAM said. Vehicle sales across categories registered a rise of 5.03 per cent to 20,38,015 units from 19,40,462 units in November 2017, it added.

