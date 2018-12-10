Home Business

Patel's resignation wrong for government, economy, RBI: Subramanian Swamy

The prime minister has to persuade Patel that he cannot leave in larger public interest, he said.

10th December 2018

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to dissuade RBI Governor Urjit Patel from leaving, saying his resignation would be wrong for the government, economy and the institution at this time.

"His resignation at this time would be wrong for the government, economy and the RBI. The prime minister should call him and find out what could be the personal reasons and dissuade him from leaving. This is what I think the PM should do," Swamy said.

Asked about his differences with the Finance Ministry, Swamy said it always happens whenever an "independent, non-rubber stamp" RBI governor is there.

