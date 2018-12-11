Home Business

Government increases contribution to National Pension Scheme, offers tax benefits

According to the finance ministry, it will cost the exchequer Rs 2,840 crore in the current financial year.

Published: 11th December 2018 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With an eye on the general elections, the Union Cabinet on Monday approved a slew of measures under the National Pension Scheme (NPS), increasing the Centre’s contribution to 14 per cent of the basic salary from 10 per cent earlier, and making the withdrawal from the corpus tax-free.

According to the finance ministry, it will cost the exchequer Rs 2,840 crore in the current financial year.
The move, which is set to benefit around 36 lakh subscribers, including approximately 18 lakh Central government employees covered under NPS. Currently, those who entered Central government service on or after January 1, 2004, are covered by NPS. No wonder the move will provide a massive boost to the NDA government ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The government also cleared tax incentives under Section C of the Income Tax Act for employee contribution of up to 10 per cent towards the NPS account, provided there is a lock-in period of three years. The tax measures are scheduled to come into effect from April 1, 2019. These approved changes to National Pension Scheme or NPS will bring the pension plan on a par with schemes such as PPF and EPF.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Pension Scheme Tax benefits Union Cabinet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp