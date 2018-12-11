Home Business

Major chunk of agricultural sales should go to farmers: Adi Godrej

The Godrej Group chairman emphasised on the efficient use of water and women in labour force to empower the growth of agricultural sector.

Published: 11th December 2018 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

Adi Godrej

Adi Godrej, Chairman of the Godrej Group. (File photo: EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Business tycoon Adi Godrej Tuesday said farmers need to get a larger chunk of what consumers pay for agricultural products.

"Unfortunately we developed a traditional middle man system that is quite inefficient," the chairman of Godrej Group said while speaking at an agri-conclave focusing on 'Shaping the Future of Indian Agriculture'.

He explained that there are a lot of government rules, which only allow marketing under certain conditions. This needs to be made more efficient, he said.

He also pointed out two critical issues that need to be addressed, one is the efficient use of water and the second is integrating women in agriculture. "Water is going to be an issue, efficient use of it, recycling, using methods that produce using less water are the things we need to concentrate on and need to pay attention to," he elaborated.

The other thing is to use women in the labour force efficiently across all sectors, including agriculture. "There is a lot of availability of talent. We should develop it and ensure that women play a stronger part in agriculture and animal husbandry," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Adi Godrej

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp