Markets gear up for bloodbath today

The unexpected resignation of RBI governor Urjit Patel, announced after the market hours on Monday, could unleash havoc on Tuesday.

According to experts, the Indian markets, already reeling under global growth fears and jittery about the state election results to be announced on Tuesday where the ruling party’s prospects are considered slim, are likely to be jolted.

The signals are already clear as the SGX Nifty trading on the Singapore Stock Exchange crashed 1.2 per cent on the day’s close and the rupee was down 1.5 per cent in the non-deliverable forward offshore market.

Patel’s resignation is a huge negative and markets and foreign investors won’t take it positively though some corporates who the central bank was chasing might feel happy, said a Singapore-based banker.

SGX Nifty fell from 10,517 around 7.30 pm local time to around 10,365 by 7.50 pm and drifted down by 4 per cent to 10,290 by midnight. Nifty had closed at 10,488.45, down 1.92 per cent or 205 points on NSE. BSE Sensex too closed the day down 2 per cent or 713 points at 34,959.

“The abruptness of this resignation (immediate effect and the governor thanking only the RBI directors and employees and not the Govt) will likely fuel speculations about RBI’s autonomy issues and the Govt credibility in general,” CLSA said in a note.

Already in the middle of an important state election outcome, markets may not like more negative news that creates uncertainty, said Gaurav Dua, head of research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas. Dua and Dr VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, feel the election results, if it turns out to be positive for BJP, may soften the blow of Patel’s exit.

“The resignation of the RBI Governor is a short-term sentimental negative. But this is not going to impact the economy and the market beyond very short term, provided we get a credible, reputed person as a replacement, one who is not a rubber-stamp,” said Vijayakumar.

The next governor’s appointment would restore the credibility of the government and the autonomy of the institution is a consensus view among analysts. While equity markets may take a cue from the election results, the currency market if there is to be a low, the expectation is that RBI will intervene.

