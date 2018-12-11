Powerful but quiet economist bows out

Sunitha natti By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Until recently, it was believed that RBI Governor Dr Urjit Patel—a reticent and shy economist—was quietly changing everything at RBI, exactly what central bankers are meant to do.But on Monday, he ditched all the trappings of central banking traditions of settling differences with the Centre via discussion or debate, to ensure policy continuity and, importantly, to avoid a colossal credibility crisis.

Instead he chose defeat, albeit a personal one, by calling it quits.

The nation’s top market mover with an unmatched influence over monetary policy and financial sector regulation, remained low-key, and shunned publicity, which some perceived as a hallmark of the rare breed of central bankers.

During his six-year stint at RBI—four as deputy governor—Patel kept close to himself, avoided limelight, often fading into the background even during situations—demonetisation—that demanded assurances and explanations.

Patel was praised less and criticised more, be it about ballooning bad loans, the government’s out-of-turn move to amend the RBI Act, diluting the RBI’s role, and regarding the issue of surplus reserves.Under his watch, inflation behaved rather well, though the MPC’s inflation estimates often missed the mark, leading to high policy rates. However, Patel’s isn’t an isolated case for attracting criticism on monetary policy. But none was as damning as the criticism he got during demo, on which he maintained stoic silence. This earned him the label of the NDA government’s yes-man, though in hindsight it became evident that Patel had several run-ins with North Block.

Differences only grew with time, widening the gulf between the Centre and one of its esteemed institutions over easing the PCA framework, banks’ capital adequacy norms, and the February 12 circular which imposed stringent provisioning, snuffing life out of both banks and industries, the ailing power sector the most.

While Patel lobbied for more teeth to tame public-sector banks, putting an end to dual regulation, he equally pulled up major private lenders, including Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, YES Bank and Kotak Bank, for under-reporting bad loans, restricted top management tenures and forced dilution of promoter’s stakes.

The London School of Economics, Oxford University and Yale-graduate is among the most powerful economists, and despite being remarkably uncommunicative and preferring to fade into the background, his stint at RBI and his departure will go down in history.