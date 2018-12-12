Home Business

AirAsia announces Chennai-Hyderabad route; services from December 21

Published: 12th December 2018 06:22 PM

Image for representative purpose

By PTI

CHENNAI: Budget carrier AirAsia Wednesday announced it would operate flights on the Chennai-Hyderabad sector and that services would begin from December 21.

Passengers can book tickets via the airliners' mobile application and avail promotional fares from Rs 1,399 for flights between Chennai and Hyderabad and Rs 1,899 from Hyderabad to Chennai.

The booking of tickets commenced Wednesday and would go on till December 23 for travel from December 21 to February 4, 2020, a company statement said.

"We are happy to launch a new route connecting Hyderabad and Chennai and are proud to have created a demand for air travel", AirAsia India Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sunil Bhaskaran said.

"A study conducted by us shows that 26 per cent of flyers are first-time flyers, which goes on to show how we have enabled a lot more people to experience air travel", he said.

Bhaskaran said the inaugural flight would leave Chennai at 1905 hours and reach Hyderabad at 20.45 hours on December 21.

In the return journey, the flight would leave Hyderabad at 2110 hours and reach Chennai at 2240 hours, he said.

AirAsia currently operates to 21 destinations and has three hubs in Bengaluru, New Delhi and Kolkata, the release said.

