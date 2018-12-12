Incubex to invest Rs 100 crore  for expansion

By Express News Service

Coworking enterprise workspace Incubex NestaVera is investing close to Rs 100 crore to strengthen its network in Bangalore and expand in cities such as Hyderabad, Pune and Mumbai. It has raised the funding commitments through internal sources and intends to launch new services soon.

The company was founded in 2014 and manages 10 office spaces spread over a total area of 3 lakh square feet in Bangalore. It has around 5,500 seats across multiple locations in Bangalore, such as Indiranagar, Koramangala, HSR Layout, Langford Road, and Bannerghutta Road.