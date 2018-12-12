Home Business

Incubex to invest Rs 100 crore  for expansion

The company was founded in 2014 and manages 10 office spaces spread over a total area of 3 lakh square feet in Bangalore.

Published: 12th December 2018 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2018 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Incubex NestaVera was founded in 2014 and manages 10 office spaces spread over a total area of 3 lakh square feet in Bangalore.

By Express News Service

Coworking enterprise workspace Incubex NestaVera is investing close to Rs 100 crore to strengthen its network in Bangalore and expand in cities such as Hyderabad, Pune and Mumbai. It has raised the funding commitments through internal sources and intends to launch new services soon.

The company was founded in 2014 and manages 10 office spaces spread over a total area of 3 lakh square feet in Bangalore. It has around 5,500 seats across multiple locations in Bangalore, such as Indiranagar, Koramangala, HSR Layout, Langford Road, and Bannerghutta Road.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Incubex NestaVera Incubex

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp