New RBI Governor very sensible, forward-looking: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

Amitabh Kant said that Shaktikanta Das immense value to the central bank as far as its independence and autonomy is concerned.

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Wednesday said that the new Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will add immense value to the central bank as far as its independence and autonomy is concerned. Kant also called Das "a very sensible and forward-looking officer."

"Shaktikanta Das has been in the Revenue and Finance Departments (under Union Finance Ministry) and handled budgets of the Government of India. He will add immense value to the RBI as far as its independence and autonomy is concerned," Kant told ANI.

Das, a member of the 15th Finance Commission and former Economic Affairs Secretary, was appointed RBI Governor, a day after Urjit Patel quit abruptly.

Das, an IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, will have a tenure of three years, according to a decision taken by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC).

