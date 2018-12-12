Ramco Systems bags order from ADAIR for US fighter jets

By PTI

CHENNAI: Ramco Systems, a software products and services provider, said Wednesday that it has bagged an order from an adversary air service provider (ADAIR) to the United States defence forces to manage its fighter aircraft used for complex training and defence contract requirements.

According to the deal, Ramco Systems would implement its full aviation suite V5.8 covering modules of engineering and maintenance, supply chain management, safety and quality, flight operations, among others, a press statement from the company said here.

The aviation suite would allow paperless operations across remote locations, aiding the client's expansion plan, the statement said.

"After successfully addressing the heli, airline and MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) segment, we have entered the growing defence industry with our comprehensive suite of offerings", the release quoted chief executive officer of the company Virender Aggarwal as saying.

"There has been a quest for technological superiority in the defence segment and Ramco with its aviation and maintenance domain expertise will help organisations leverage disruptive technology to maintain dominance", he said in the release.

Ramco Aviation Software is trusted by over 22,000 users to manage 4,000 aircraft globally. Ramco Systems currently has over 1,700 employees across 24 offices worldwide, the release added.