Will try to uphold RBI's autonomy, credibility, integrity: New Governor Shaktikanta Das

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The first press conference by Shaktikanta Das as the RBI governor, in its tone and organisation, brought back some sense of the old order. There was no strict control on either the number of media houses that got entry into the 15th floor conference hall of the RBI headquarters, and Das was not strictly picking and choosing the questions—he took more questions than what reporters had got used to in the previous regime under Urjit Patel.

This was reflected in the message Das set out to convey. That he would keep the doors open for stakeholder consultation and the first initiative he announced was the convening of a meeting with public sector bank chiefs on Thursday. First with the chiefs of public sector banks based in Mumbai, then with outstation CEOs, followed by private sector banks. ​

“All issues, howsoever contentious, can be resolved through consultations,” Das said.“The RBI governor has made all the right sounds in the opening press conference. He has said he will have wider consultations, starting with banks. That is the right way to go forward. For the banking sector in general, wider the consultation and synchronisation between banks and the RBI, it is always better,” said Mrutyunjay Mahapatra, CEO, Syndicate Bank. Of immediate concern to banks would be the issue of liquidity.

“On policy, it does appear that he is likely to relax regulatory norms for banks (make them more counter-cyclical) and he will be more proactive in injecting liquidity. His focus on growth and his view that inflation remains benign confirms our view that he is more neutral to dovish on monetary policy, and supports our view of reversal in the policy stance to “neutral” in early 2019, followed by an actual rate cut in 2019 (we currently expect a 25 bp cut in Q3),” said a Nomura research report.

Taking over as the 25th governor, that too after the controversial exit of Patel, Das began with opening remarks laying emphasis on upholding autonomy, credibility and the integrity of the institution.

“The RBI is a great institution. It has got a very long, rich legacy. I will do everything that is possible, uphold the professionalism, the core values, credibility, and autonomy of the institution,” he said.

The right noises

