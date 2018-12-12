Home Business

Will try to uphold RBI's autonomy, credibility, integrity: New Governor Shaktikanta Das

Das will take measures which the economy requires in a timely manner and as the first step, will meet the heads of public sector banks.

Published: 12th December 2018 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2018 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Shaktikanta Das

Newly-appointed RBI governor Shaktikanta Das (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The first press conference by Shaktikanta Das as the RBI governor, in its tone and organisation, brought back some sense of the old order. There was no strict control on either the number of media houses that got entry into the 15th floor conference hall of the RBI headquarters, and Das was not strictly picking and choosing the questions—he took more questions than what reporters had got used to in the previous regime under Urjit Patel.

This was reflected in the message Das set out to convey. That he would keep the doors open for stakeholder consultation and the first initiative he announced was the convening of a meeting with public sector bank chiefs on Thursday. First with the chiefs of public sector banks based in Mumbai, then with outstation CEOs, followed by private sector banks. ​

“All issues, howsoever contentious, can be resolved through consultations,” Das said.“The RBI governor has made all the right sounds in the opening press conference. He has said he will have wider consultations, starting with banks. That is the right way to go forward. For the banking sector in general, wider the consultation and synchronisation between banks and the RBI, it is always better,” said Mrutyunjay Mahapatra, CEO, Syndicate Bank. Of immediate concern to banks would be the issue of liquidity.

“On policy, it does appear that he is likely to relax regulatory norms for banks (make them more counter-cyclical) and he will be more proactive in injecting liquidity. His focus on growth and his view that inflation remains benign confirms our view that he is more neutral to dovish on monetary policy, and supports our view of reversal in the policy stance to “neutral” in early 2019, followed by an actual rate cut in 2019 (we currently expect a 25 bp cut in Q3),” said a Nomura research report.

Taking over as the 25th governor, that too after the controversial exit of Patel, Das began with opening remarks laying emphasis on upholding autonomy, credibility and the integrity of the institution. 
“The RBI is a great institution. It has got a very long, rich legacy. I will do everything that is possible, uphold the professionalism, the core values, credibility, and autonomy of the institution,” he said.

The right noises
Industry representatives like Mrutyunjay Mahapatra, CEO, Syndicate Bank, feel that Das hit the right notes in his first press conference, especially on wider consultations with banks and other stakeholders

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shaktikanta Das RBI Urjit Patel

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Savari
    Don't say. "will try". Say I will uphold.
    1 day ago reply
Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp