Getting an online passport is safer than heading to a passport office

After much complaining about the entire passport process being too tedious, multiple state Governments, along with private companies started doing something about it. Not only were the offline systems improved, but the entire process was now taken to the internet. In Goa, among other states, the entire system was outsourced to TCI. The company started handling passports on individual deadlines, which meant they had a fixed amount of time to spend per person. Of course, there were exceptions, but this created a faster and stricter system. This began putting pressure on the passport office to get it done in as little time as possible.

Although passports are important documents, a large number of people were deterred from creating them because of the complicated process involved. These numbers started increasing as soon as the process was outsourced, improved and began speeding up. Although the system was now working faster, that didn’t mean it was the most efficient it could ever be. To save people the trip, passport application forms were soon uploaded online allowing everyone to gather the supporting documentation and fill out the forms at their convenience, before heading to the passport office to submit everything.



If I have time and don't mind the commute, why is travelling to the passport office, not the best idea?

Passport application online is as a multi-staged process, with many bumps along the road. Each stop along the way, whether significant or not, has to take place, which is how the process works. The only way to hasten the process is to reduce the time between different stages, but the authorities cannot cancel out a stage.

The entire process works through three main stages, the first being documentation, the second, verification and finally, the dispatch. Under each stage, there are smaller moving parts which can be manipulated to create a faster and more efficient system.

The documentation

The documentation process needs applicants to fill out their forms and attach the supporting documents. This means finding the right forms depending on the type of passport being applied for. Gathering the documentation, which is another hassle in itself and finally getting an appointment to submit everything at the office. If this is handled individually by constantly heading to the office, it takes a lot of trips. Furthermore, carrying all these documents could lead to some of them getting misplaced.

If this process were handled online, the applications can be download and additional documents scanned and submitted. The verification process could begin immediately saving time and effort and the hard copies of the files can be handed over on the appointment date.

The verification

There are multiple checks to make sure the information being submitted is accurate. There is a police verification handled based on the documents submitted. The address and other personal details are double checked to make sure they are in order. There is also a biometric, fingerprint, and retina scans and photograph that has to be handled in person demanding a trip to the passport office.

The dispatch

After everything has been handled properly, you receive an appointment date. Depending on the process, which varies across different states, in India, you might either have to go to the passport office on the appointed date or it might be sent to your address.

Overall, with the long commute, moving from one counter to another, gathering and carrying all your most precious documents, there are chances of losing them or ending up with errors. It would be better to handle the same at your convenience and get it out of the way.