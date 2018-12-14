3 most popular mobile food ordering delivery apps used in India

By Sponsored Post

Ordering food online is such a tiresome job. Today, we get various online food order offers in many restaurants. Why call the restaurant when all we want is to order a large pizza and a bottle of soda? Luckily, this is the 21st century where using smartphones is the new trend. From games to messenger apps, one can get download multiple apps on their phones. Ordering your favorite food is only a few taps away from your phone screen. Who wants to wait when we have numerous apps that can provide fast delivery at reasonable costs? As technology is evolving at a great speed, we humans always depend on mobile apps to get our daily work done.

From buying grocery products to paying online bills, mobile has become a very useful device for people. There are many people in big cities that don't get much time to prepare food on their own. During this time, food ordering app comes to the rescue. One can also order breakfast online from their nearby local restaurants in the city. You can easily download the food delivery app from the App store, get yourself registered, click on the food menu and order your food. Most of the professionals and working people prefer ordering food online to save their time. Many people in Indian cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Chennai depend on the mobile application to order food. We have listed top-rated food delivery apps in India down below:

Uber-Eats:

We all trust uber drivers when it comes to our safety. You can also trust their food delivery apps that promise to deliver food on time to their customers. From ordering sandwiches to main course meals, the Uber-eats app helps their customers to buy any kind of food online. This is an independent delivery app that is used in various popular cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, and many more. You will find some of the features similar to the Uber app such as cashless transactions as well as the estimated delivery time.

Swiggy:

This is one of the most popular and top rated online food ordering apps in India. This app was formed to help the nearby hotels to help in providing quality food on time to their customers. When it comes to online food delivery apps, you can trust Swiggy. It is the No. 1 app that is used in the various cities in India. It contains more than 10,000,000+ users. The app collaborates with the nearby hotels and provides fresh food to their customers.

Zomato:

This app was built by the founder of Zomato restaurant in 2008. Zomato has become one of the most popular apps in major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad. Zomato app has various features that include food order and delivery in various cities. It is used in more than 20 countries that include India, the United States, and Australia. The user can buy food from their nearby restaurant by tapping over the desired menu.

