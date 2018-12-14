Home Business

Honda Cars India to increase vehicle prices from January

On Thursday, Tata Motors, Ford India and Nissan India announced plans to hike prices of their passenger vehicles from next month.

Published: 14th December 2018 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

Honda

Honda Motor Co. headquarters. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Auto major Honda Cars India Friday said it will increase prices of its entire model range from next month in order to partially offset the impact of rising input costs.

The company, which sells a range of models in the country, including sedans Amaze and City, is currently working on the quantum of the price increase.

"Our input costs are up by 4 per cent already due to rise in input costs. In order to offset the impact, we are looking to increase vehicle prices from January. We are currently in the process of working out the exact quantum of the hike," Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) Senior VP and Director (Sales and Marketing) Rajesh Goel told PTI.

HCIL, currently, sells models ranging from hatchback Brio with price starting at Rs 4.73 lakh to Accord Hybrid priced at Rs 43.21 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

On Thursday, Tata Motors, Ford India and Nissan India announced plans to hike prices of their passenger vehicles from next month.

Nissan India said it will increase prices by up to 4 per cent across its models, while Ford India said will increase prices of its models by up to 2.5 per cent from next month.

Tata Motors said it will hike prices of its passenger vehicles across models by up to Rs 40,000 from January.

Others like Maruti Suzuki India, Toyota Kirloskar, BMW, Renault and Isuzu have already announced price hike from next month citing the impact of increase in commodity prices and foreign exchange rates.

Market leader Maruti Suzuki, however, did not specify by how much the prices of its vehicles would increase.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Honda Honda Cars India Amaze

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, centre, celebrates with his teammates after defeating Australia by 31 runs to win the first cricket test in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Perth Test: When India trounced Australia
Gracious of Salman to do song for Anand L Rai, says Katrina Kaif
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp