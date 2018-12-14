Home Business

IL&FS firm seeks time to declare Q2 results

It also asked the exchange to not freeze the shareholding of the promoter and promoter group in ITNL and any other securities-held demat accounts of the promoter and promoter group.

Published: 14th December 2018 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 03:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  IL&FS Transportation Networks India Limited (ITNL), in a letter to NSE on Thursday, sought time to file its second-quarter results and also asked the exchange to waive penalty imposed on the company for non-compliance of listing rules. 

As the company is part of the IL&FS group’s reorganisation plan under the National Company Law Tribunal and is under moratorium granted to 348 of group companies, ITNL requested for waiver of penalty.

 “We assure you that we are working earnestly to finalise and submit the financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, to NSE at the very earliest,” the letter said. Meanwhile, ITNL has announced the appointment of Shaivali Parekh as its Chief Financial Officer. The decision was taken at the board meeting, the company said.

