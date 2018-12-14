Home Business

India Post announces full-fledged entry into e-commerce

India Post has a delivery network up to remotest villages through its 1.55 lakh post offices which no one can match, Communications Minister Manoj Sinha said.

Published: 14th December 2018 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

India Post. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India Post on Wednesday announced full-fledged entry into e-commerce business, where it will leverage its parcel business for end-to-end delivery of products.

"We have simplified decision-making process at Department of Posts (DoP) by setting up a separate parcel directorate.

It can make quick decision on parcel rates and related provisions.

India Post will leverage its vast network for e-commerce services for doorstep delivery of products," Communications Minister Manoj Sinha told reporters.

The minister also launched India Post's e-commerce portal.

Earlier, any decision related to change in parcel delivery rates or matching services of private players required approval from top officials, which was time-consuming.

The DoP has set up parcel directorate which is free to take decision to match the competition.

"India Post is open for registration of all vendors for e-commerce business. It will pick up products from the vendor and deliver to the doorstep of customers," Sinha said.

India Post has a delivery network up to remotest villages through its 1.55 lakh post offices which no one can match, the minister said.

"We will also facilitate a return of products service like it is available for customers on other e-commerce platforms," India Post Secretary A N Nanda said.

Sinha said the department will strictly monitor delivery of products.

"The credibility that DoP has built over the years is immense. We will suitably resolve complaints whenever we receive them," the minister said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India Post e-commerce Manoj Sinha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp