Interpol notice issued against Mehul Choksi

It was alleged that Choksi, the main beneficiary of the defrauded funds, had escaped from the country before registration of the case.

Published: 14th December 2018 01:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

Mehul Choksi. (Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Interpol has issued a Red Notice against absconding businessman Mehul Choksi, who is accused of conniving with Nirav Modi and swindling Rs 13, 000 crore from Punjab National Bank. The CBI had registered a case on February 15 this year on the basis of a complaint from Punjab National Bank against Mehul Chinubhai Choksi, Managing Director, M/s Gitanjali Gems Ltd, and others on the allegation of cheating Punjab National Bank (PNB). After Investigation, a charge sheet was filed on May 16, 2018 against Choksi and 17 other accused persons, including one former managing director and two executive directors of Punjab National Bank, before the Special Judge, CBI cases, Greater Mumbai, for cheating Punjab National Bank to the tune of Rs.7080.86 crore (approx). 

It was alleged that Choksi, the main beneficiary of the defrauded funds, had escaped from the country before registration of the case. A look-out circular was got issued by the CBI against the accused. After filing the charge sheet, a non-bailable arrest warrant was issued by the Special Judge against the accused. 

The CBI recently also got a Red Notice issued through Interpol against Nirav Deepak Modi, Neeshal Deepak Modi and Subhash Shankar Parab in another case of cheating Punjab National Bank to the tune of Rs.6498.20 crore (approx.). In this case, a charge sheet was filed against accused persons on May 14, 2018.

