Home Business

National electronics policy almost finalised: Ravi Shankar Prasad

The first National Policy on Electronics was rolled out in 2012, which offered incentives to companies setting up manufacturing units in the country.

Published: 14th December 2018 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

Union Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government has almost finalised the National Policy on Electronics to boost electronics manufacturing in India on a big scale, Electronics and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Friday.

Prasad further said that the Modi government is pushing India's case for USD 1 trillion digital economies.

"We are working on electronics policy, we have almost finalised that. We had widest consultation possible," he said at an event organised by industry body CII.

The minister also asked the electronics industry to focus on producing medical devices, defence and automobile items.

"We are pushing India's case for USD 1 trillion digital economy and that report is almost finalised and the prime minister soon going to launch it," Prasad announced.

He pointed out that today 240 companies in India are making mobile phones and its components.

Noida and Greater Noida are emerging as a mobile phone manufacturing hub, Prasad said, adding that this will employ 5 lakh people.

Speaking at the same event, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said that he sees the electronics industry as a sunrise industry.

Kumar also said India's electronics industry should scale up and aspire to become USD 150 billion industry in the next five years.

The first National Policy on Electronics was rolled out in 2012, which offered incentives to companies setting up manufacturing units in the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ravi Shankar Prasad digital economies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, centre, celebrates with his teammates after defeating Australia by 31 runs to win the first cricket test in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Perth Test: When India trounced Australia
Gracious of Salman to do song for Anand L Rai, says Katrina Kaif
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp