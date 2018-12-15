Home Business

Pollution control body fines Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum and Indian Oil

The vapour recovery system is an instrument to capture displaced vapours that emerge from inside a vehicle’s fuel tank while filling petrol or diesel in it. 

petrol, diesel, fuel, pump

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

NEW DELHI:  The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has imposed a fine of 1 crore each on Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) for their failure to install vapour recovery systems at fuel stations in Delhi-NCR. 

In random inspections carried out on November 23 and 24 at 17 fuel stations of the three public sector oil companies, the pollution watchdog found the systems were either not installed or were not functioning at the fuel stations. The vapour recovery system is an instrument to capture displaced vapours that emerge from inside a vehicle’s fuel tank while filling petrol or diesel in it. 

Petrol refueling stations are a source of volatile compounds which are emitted from loading or unloading operations and refueling of individual vehicles. The recovery systems control these emissions, particularly benzene and ozone. Six stations each of Bharat Petroleum and Indian Oil and five of Hindustan Petroleum were inspected. 

The CPCB had issued directions to the oil firms in February, 2016 in all retail outlets with capacity of 300 KL/M and more to install stage one and two vapour recovery systems by December last year and these systems shall have minimum 80 per cent vapour recovery efficiency. 

“Petrol refueling stations are a major source of emissions of benzene, which is a carcinogenic compound, and the people in the vicinity of these stations, including the workers engaged in the dispensing activities, may potentially be at risk of benzene exposure,” CPCB said in its notices. SPS Parihar also said also said that thereafter fortnightly progress shall be filed by the first and 15th of every month. 

