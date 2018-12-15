Home Business

Infosys ties up with Hitachi to tap Japanese market

Infosys will acquire 81 per cent of the shareholding in Hitachi Procurement Service Co Ltd, its fully owned subsidiary.

Published: 15th December 2018 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Infosys logo

In a separate filing to BSE, Infosys also said that it will announce results for the December quarter on January 11, 2019 (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Infosys, India’s second largest IT services company, on Friday announced the formation of a joint venture with Hitachi Ltd, Panasonic Corporation and Pasona Inc, strategically enhancing the company’s presence in Japan. Infosys will acquire 81 per cent of the shareholding in Hitachi Procurement Service Co Ltd, its fully owned subsidiary.

Japan is a strategic market for the IT services major, which believes that the transaction will help it to build a local presence in the region to service its clients. “The entity formed by complementary, iconic companies coming together, will accelerate business process transformation leveraging digital procurement platforms for the local and global needs of Japanese corporations,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

As part of the transaction, Infosys Consulting Pte Ltd will acquire an 81 per cent stake in HIPUS from Hitachi by way of an acquisition of existing shares for 2,762 million Japanese Yen (about `174 crore), subject to closing adjustments. Hitachi will transfer two per cent each to Panasonic and Pasona, and will hold the remaining 15 per cent.

The transaction is expected to close on or before April 1, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions. Presently, Hitachi Procurement Service Co Ltd handles indirect materials purchasing functions for the Hitachi Group. “This joint venture will help Japanese corporations transform their procurement processes using next-generation digital platforms, as we bring together the combined power of deep procurement expertise, technology, global expertise, and local skills,” said Infosys president S Ravi Kumar, adding, “We are very excited to partner with the Hitachi group, Panasonic Corporation and Pasona, (who are) established conglomerates in this market.”

Infosys will bring its global expertise in procurement processes, consulting, analytics and digital technologies such as AI and Robotic Process Automation to the venture. In a separate filing to BSE, Infosys also said that it will announce results for the December quarter on January 11, 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Infosys Hitachi Japanese market

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp