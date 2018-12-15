WPI inflation falls to 4.64 per cent, trade deficit at USD 16.6 billion

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: India’s wholesale inflation fell to a three-month low of 4.64 per cent in November, on the back of fall in prices of food articles, mainly vegetables, and a decline in fuel prices. The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) in October was at 5.28 per cent and in November last year, it was at 4.02 per cent, provision data released by government on Friday showed.

Falling prices of food articles reflected in deflation at 3.31 per cent in November, against 1.49 per cent in October. Vegetable price deflation was at 26.98 per cent in November compared with 18.65 per cent in the previous month. Even among vegetables, while potato prices showed 86.45 per cent inflation, onion saw deflation of 47.60 per cent.

Though fuel and power inflation remained high at 16.28 per cent, it was lower than the October number of 18.44 per cent, as petrol and diesel prices started declining with fall in global crude oil prices. Transportation fuel petrol and diesel recorded an inflation of 12.06 per cent and 20.16 per cent respectively while LPG was at 23.22 per cent.Separately, India’s exports showed a marginal increase of 0.80 per cent to $26.5 billion in November, imports rose 4.31 per cent to $43.17 billion leading to widening of trade deficit to $16.67 billion.