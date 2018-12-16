India imposes anti-dumping duty on Chinese chemical for five years

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre has imposed anti-dumping duty of USD163.90-207.72 per tonne on a Chinese chemical used in making detergents for five years to guard domestic players from cheap imports from China.

The duty was imposed after Gujarat Credo Mineral Industries and Chemicals India had complained to Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), the investigation arm of the Commerce Ministry, that the import of the cheap chemical is hurting the domestic industry.

After a probe, the DGTR said there was a “positive dumping margin” as well as material injury to the domestic industry caused by the dumped imports, and recommended imposition of definitive anti-dumping levy.

“The levy on Zeolite 4A (detergent grade) has been imposed on recommendations of DGTR after conducting a probe in this regard. The duty in the range of $163.90-207.72 per tonne of the chemical will remain in force for five years (unless revoked, superseded or amended earlier), said the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) in a notification.

Detergent-grade Zeolites are primarily water-softener compounds, used to remove calcium and magnesium ions from hard water. Soft water requires less soap for the same cleaning effort, as soap is not wasted mopping up calcium ions. It is mainly used as a builder in detergents.

The duty is also aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers and foreign producers.

In the past, India has already imposed anti-dumping duty on several products to check cheap imports from countries including China.