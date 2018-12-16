Home Business

PVR Cinemas, Cinionic ink pact for 150 Barco systems

Multiplex operator PVR Cinemas has entered into a long-term pact with cinema projector major Cinionic for the installation of Barco projection systems at 150 of its screens.

Published: 16th December 2018

By Express News Service

According to the two firms, the installations will be executed over the next 12 to 18 months. Cinionic is a joint venture between Barco, Appotronics and CFG. “Elevating the cinematic experience in India, 150 screens at both new and existing PVR properties will be outfitted with Barco’s 2K, 4K and flagship laser projection within 12 to 18 months,” PVR said in a statement.

PVR Cinemas’ CEO Gautam Dutta pointed out that with stiff competition in the cinema screening industry, companies “need to offer unique entertainment experiences that are larger than life”. “The Barco cinema projectors deliver the excellent performance and high brightness necessary to power these top-notch movie showings at a very attractive total cost of ownership (TCO),” he said.

For his part, Wim Buyens, CEO, Cinionic, said: “India has always been a cinema-centric country, where moviegoers can enjoy an exceptional night out in PVR’s premium theatres. We are thrilled to forge this strategic partnership with PVR and together deliver the best movie experiences to the audience”.The announcement was made at the CineAsia trade show held at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre earlier this week.

