This is one of the most anticipated vehicles that’s set to hit the Indian market in January next year. The Tata Harrier is a genuine head turner thanks to its cutting-edge design. The proportions are right and it is a vehicle that offers a perfect blend of muscle and sleekness.

You get the Land Rover Discovery inspired front grille, uniquely placed Xenon HID Projector headlights, gorgeous LED DRLs running right under the hood and a floating roof. From the side, the automobile has a strong shoulder line, sculpted wheel arches and black cladding which do their bit to add that necessary dose of muscle. The rear end is accentuated by a horizontal strip in piano black that runs between the two 3D LED taillights.

Luxe appeal

The cabin is extremely spacious and carries a premium air to it. The Harrier gets oak brown perforated leather on the seats and on the door pad inserts, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gearshift knob, chrome inserts, a bit of piano black finish on the aircraft throttle inspired brake lever as well as on the bezel surrounding the climate controls and floating infotainment screen. It also gets a nine-speaker JBL system, 8.8-inch touchscreen, and a digital instrument cluster.

Sprightly performer

Powering the car is the Kryotec diesel engine that displaces 2.0-litres and delivers 140 PS of power and 350 Nm of torque. It is paired with a six-speed manual transmission and you also have the added benefit of three driving modes: City, Eco, and Sport. The Harrier isn’t being offered with an automatic or with all-wheel-drive just yet. Having said that, it does come with a Terrain Response system that comes with Wet and Rough modes to enhance your ability to negotiate less than optimal driving conditions. It is efficient and fun to drive, however, the engine is a little noisy and the gearbox is a little notchy.

Class apart

The vehicle is built on the iconic Land Rover D8 architecture. It is a monocoque construction that offers optimised torsional and bending stiffness and is the backbone of vehicles like the Freelander 2 as well as the current Discovery Sport. Due to this, the Harrier moves like a world-class SUV.

The verdict

Tata Motors has thought almost every bit of this vehicle through and it is probably the safest set of wheels. You get six air bags, ESP, ABS, electronic brake force distribution, corner stability control, electronic traction control, electronic stability control and rollover mitigation. It is a vehicle that leaves you impressed.