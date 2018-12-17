Home Business

A perfect blend of muscle and sleekness

The cabin is extremely spacious and carries a premium air to it.

Published: 17th December 2018 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Vikram Gour
Express News Service

This is one of the most anticipated vehicles that’s set to hit the Indian market in January next year. The Tata Harrier is a genuine head turner thanks to its cutting-edge design. The proportions are right and it is a vehicle that offers a perfect blend of muscle and sleekness.

You get the Land Rover Discovery inspired front grille, uniquely placed Xenon HID Projector headlights, gorgeous LED DRLs running right under the hood and a floating roof. From the side, the automobile has a strong shoulder line, sculpted wheel arches and black cladding which do their bit to add that necessary dose of muscle. The rear end is accentuated by a horizontal strip in piano black that runs between the two 3D LED taillights.

Luxe appeal
The cabin is extremely spacious and carries a premium air to it. The Harrier gets oak brown perforated leather on the seats and on the door pad inserts, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gearshift knob, chrome inserts, a bit of piano black finish on the aircraft throttle inspired brake lever as well as on the bezel surrounding the climate controls and floating infotainment screen. It also gets a nine-speaker JBL system, 8.8-inch touchscreen, and a digital instrument cluster.

Sprightly performer
Powering the car is the Kryotec diesel engine that displaces 2.0-litres and delivers 140 PS of power and 350 Nm of torque. It is paired with a six-speed manual transmission and you also have the added benefit of three driving modes: City, Eco, and Sport. The Harrier isn’t being offered with an automatic or with all-wheel-drive just yet. Having said that, it does come with a Terrain Response system that comes with Wet and Rough modes to enhance your ability to negotiate less than optimal driving conditions. It is efficient and fun to drive, however, the engine is a little noisy and the gearbox is a little notchy.

Class apart
The vehicle is built on the iconic Land Rover D8 architecture. It is a monocoque construction that offers optimised torsional and bending stiffness and is the backbone of vehicles like the Freelander 2 as well as the current Discovery Sport. Due to this, the Harrier moves like a world-class SUV.

The verdict

Tata Motors has thought almost every bit of this vehicle through and it is probably the safest set of wheels. You get six air bags, ESP, ABS, electronic brake force distribution, corner stability control, electronic traction control, electronic stability control and rollover mitigation. It is a vehicle that leaves you impressed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tata Harrier Xenon HID Projector

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp