Colin Kroll, co-founder of video platform Vine, found dead at 34

By ANI

NEW YORK: The co-founder of Vine and HQ Trivia, Colin Kroll, was found dead in his New York apartment by the police on Sunday (local time).

"We learned today of the passing of our friend and founder, Colin Kroll, and it's with deep sadness that we say goodbye. Our thoughts go out to his family, friends and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time," HQ Trivia tweeted after the news of his demise broke.

Kroll's girlfriend called the police to check up on the 34-year-old, after which police found Kroll in an unresponsive and unconscious condition in his bedroom. He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to CNN.

The cause of the death is still being ascertained while the family has been notified of the untimely demise.

"So sad to hear about the passing of my friend and co-founder Colin Kroll. My thoughts & prayers go out to his loved ones. I will forever remember him for his kind soul and big heart. He made the world and internet a better place. Rest in peace, brother," Rus Yusupov, with whom Kroll had started Vine and HQ Trivia, tweeted.

He became a household name in the world of tech after co-founding Vine, a short-form hosting service, that was acquired by Twitter in 2012. The service was shut down in early 2017. The platform launched the careers of many social media stars including Logan Paul and Shawn Mendes amongst others.