Home Business

Colin Kroll, co-founder of video platform Vine, found dead at 34

He became a household name in the world of tech after co-founding Vine, a short-form hosting service, that was acquired by Twitter in 2012.

Published: 17th December 2018 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

HQ Trivia and Vine co-founder Colin Kroll has died at the age of 34. (Photo | AFP)

HQ Trivia and Vine co-founder Colin Kroll has died at the age of 34. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

NEW YORK: The co-founder of Vine and HQ Trivia, Colin Kroll, was found dead in his New York apartment by the police on Sunday (local time).

"We learned today of the passing of our friend and founder, Colin Kroll, and it's with deep sadness that we say goodbye. Our thoughts go out to his family, friends and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time," HQ Trivia tweeted after the news of his demise broke.

Kroll's girlfriend called the police to check up on the 34-year-old, after which police found Kroll in an unresponsive and unconscious condition in his bedroom. He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to CNN.

The cause of the death is still being ascertained while the family has been notified of the untimely demise.

"So sad to hear about the passing of my friend and co-founder Colin Kroll. My thoughts & prayers go out to his loved ones. I will forever remember him for his kind soul and big heart. He made the world and internet a better place. Rest in peace, brother," Rus Yusupov, with whom Kroll had started Vine and HQ Trivia, tweeted.

He became a household name in the world of tech after co-founding Vine, a short-form hosting service, that was acquired by Twitter in 2012. The service was shut down in early 2017. The platform launched the careers of many social media stars including Logan Paul and Shawn Mendes amongst others. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Colin Kroll Vine co founder HQ Trivia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Catriona Elisa Gray from Philippines was crowned Miss Universe 2018 at a gala ceremony, where representatives from South Africa and Venezuela secured the first runner-up and second runner-up spots. (Photo: AP)
Catriona Elisa Gray of Philippines crowned Miss Universe 2018
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp