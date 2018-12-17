Google Maps to show auto-rickshaw routes, estimated fares for Delhi commuters

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Commuters in the national capital can now view "auto-rickshaw" routes as well as fares on Google Maps app, tech giant Google Monday said.

"Starting today, commuters in Delhi will be able to see a new public transport mode in Google Maps -- auto-rickshaws. By selecting this mode of transport, commuters will be able to view suggested routes for the ride as well as the estimated auto-rickshaw fares," Google said in a statement.

The new feature will reflect fares based on the official fare model shared by the Delhi Traffic Police, it said. This feature will be available in the Google Maps app on the Android devices.

The idea is to incorporate one of most commonly used modes of public transport in Google Maps and share transparent information about the price of the journey, Google Maps Product Manager Vishal Dutta said.

"Currently, for an unfamiliar journey, commuters often overpay and don't have an idea about the distance or best route," he added.

Dutta said the feature will also help the users plan their journey better so they could look at the expected cost of the auto-rickshaw ride and decide whether they want to take it all the way, or perhaps take a different mode of transport instead -- like a bus or the metro," he explained.

Google Maps provides globally over a billion kilometres worth of transit results every day and has schedules for over three million public transit stops worldwide, the statement said.