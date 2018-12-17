Rupee rises 16 paise to 71.74 against US dollar in early trade

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee appreciated by 16 paise to 71.74 against the US dollar in early trade Monday at the interbank foreign exchange, amid weakness in the greenback against some currencies overseas and a higher opening of domestic equities.

Forex traders said, increased selling of the American currency by exporters and banks and sustained foreign fund inflows also supported the domestic currency.

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened higher at 71.84 and rose further to quote at 71.74, showing a rise of 16 paise over its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee fell by 22 paise against the dollar to close at 71.90.

Globally, Brent crude, the international benchmark, was trading 0.13 per cent down at USD 60.36 per barrel.

Meanwhile, on net basis, foreign funds bought shares worth Rs 861.94 crore, while DIIs sold share to the tune of Rs 303.52 crore Friday, provisional data showed.

The 30-share index rose 229.04 points, or 0.64 per cent, to trade at 3,6191.97.

In a similar movement, the NSE Nifty was trading 59.15 points or 0.55 per cent, higher at 10,864.60.