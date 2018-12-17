Home Business

Airtel's Wynk Music most entertaining app of 2018 on Google Play

Wynk Music has partnered with leading record labels including Hungama, Universal Music, Sony Music, Saregama, Zee Music among others.

Published: 17th December 2018 10:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

Wynk Music

Wynk Music

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Airtels music streaming app Wynk Music has been rated as the "Most Entertaining app of 2018" on Google Play Store, the company announced on Monday.

Launched in 2014 as an over-the-top (OTT) application, Wynk Music has emerged as India's leading music app with one of the highest numbers of active users, the company said in a statement.

"Our biggest obsession is user experience and we continue to invest and innovate to keep making it better," said Sameer Batra, CEO - Content and Apps, Bharti Airtel.

Wynk Music has partnered with leading record labels including Hungama, Universal Music, Sony Music, Saregama, Zee Music among others to offer unmatched variety and top entertainment experience to users.

The latest version of Wynk Music was released in May 2018.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Wynk Music

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp