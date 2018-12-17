Airtel's Wynk Music most entertaining app of 2018 on Google Play

IANS By

NEW DELHI: Airtels music streaming app Wynk Music has been rated as the "Most Entertaining app of 2018" on Google Play Store, the company announced on Monday.

Launched in 2014 as an over-the-top (OTT) application, Wynk Music has emerged as India's leading music app with one of the highest numbers of active users, the company said in a statement.

"Our biggest obsession is user experience and we continue to invest and innovate to keep making it better," said Sameer Batra, CEO - Content and Apps, Bharti Airtel.

Wynk Music has partnered with leading record labels including Hungama, Universal Music, Sony Music, Saregama, Zee Music among others to offer unmatched variety and top entertainment experience to users.

The latest version of Wynk Music was released in May 2018.