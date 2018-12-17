Sensex reclaims 36,000, surges 307 points

By PTI

MUMBAI Extending its winning run for a fifth session, the BSE Sensex soared over 307 points to close at 36,270, driven mainly by auto, metal and banking stocks and positive global cues.

The broader NSE Nifty too jumped almost 93 points. Opening on a positive note, the Sensex went on to reclaim the 36,000-mark and hit a high of 36,312.31 during the intra-day trade before ending at 36,270.07, up 307.14 points, or 0.85 per cent.

The gauge had climbed 1,003.21 points in the previous four sessions.

For the 50-share NSE Nifty, the close came in at 10,888.35, higher by 82.90 points, or 0.77 per cent, after shuttling between 10,900.35 and 10,844.85. On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 861.94 crore on Friday, while DIIs sold equities to the tune of Rs 303.52 crore, provisional data showed.