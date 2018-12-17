Vodafone plea for Rs 4,759 crore tax refund shot down by Delhi HC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a major disappointment to Vodafone, the Delhi High Court has dismissed its plea seeking directions to the Income Tax department to process its claim for refund of over Rs 4,759 crore in respect of returns filed for the assessment years (AY) 2014-18.

Rejecting the plea, a bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Prateek Jalan said, “There is some merit in the revenue’s (tax department) argument that substantial outstanding demand are pending against the petitioner. Further, the likelihood of substantial demands upon the assessee after the scrutiny for the AYs is completed, cannot be ruled out”.

The court said the department should have “the right to adjust the demands against refunds that may arise but have not yet been determined due to the scrutiny proceedings”.

It noted that assessments for the years in question were either facing a special audit or pending before the Assessment Officer (AO) for scrutiny and since scrutiny assessment of earlier years had led to raising of substantial demand, the tax department had not processed the company’s returns.

“The petitioner has undertaken two schemes of amalgamation involving merger of certain group companies in order to restructure its business operations and increase operational efficiencies. In light of the above, assessments for 2012-13 and 2013-14 are under special audit and any demand that may arise from processing of the said AYs are to be allowed to be adjusted against the refund claims,” the order said.

Vodafone had claimed that it had received an acknowledgement after it had filed a return and therefore, the refund ought to have been processed within a year, failing which, interest would be applicable.

Rejecting the contention, the court said, “...acknowledgement cannot confer any greater right than for the assessee to ask the AO to process the refund and make over the money.”

Vodafone Idea bats for speedy spectrum sale

New Delhi: Amid a raging financial crisis in the industry, India’s largest telecom operator Vodafone Idea has urged the telecom department not to hold spectrum auction till 2020, on the grounds that fresh need for quality radio waves will arise only once the 5G ecosystem is ready, according to a government source.

“For 5G to work, a robust 4G network is a must. Accordingly, telecom service providers in India are currently focused on optimising 4G networks and making them 5G ready, for which they have sufficient spectrum,” PTI said, quoting an email from the firm.