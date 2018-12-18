Equity indices open in red; Sensex down 150 points

By IANS

MUMBAI: The key Indian equity indices opened on a negative note on Tuesday tracking weakness in the global markets.

Heavy selling pressure was witnessed in banking and IT stocks.

At 9.27 a.m, the S&P BSE Sensex traded at 36,112.60 points, lower by 157.47 points or 0.43 per cent from the previous close of 36,270.07 points.

It had opened at the intra-day high of 36,226.38 and has so far touched a low of 36,047.49 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange traded at 10,841.90 points, lower by 46.45 points or 0.43 per cent from the previous close of 10,888.35 points.