GST Council may cut slab on cement in next meet

NEW DELHI: The GST Council, which will be meeting on December 22 this year, is likely to consider rationalising the 28 per cent slab on cement and some auto components. It may also simplify the GSTR-9 form, which is due on March 31.

“Since long, developers and various state governments had requested to remove slab on cement. There was also a representation from real estate developers to consider removing 28 per cent slab, as it is an essential part of the construction cost. The council is likely to consider the request,” said a senior official from the Finance Ministry.

He added that the decision will also take into account revenue loss.

“There is the revenue aspect attached to the decision. The ministry is working on it. The final decision will be taken only after weighing the revenue aspect,” the official explained.

In the first eight months of the current fiscal (April-November), the government has mopped up over Rs 7.76 lakh crore in Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection. The 2018-19 Budget had es timated annual GST collection at Rs 13.48 lakh crore, which means a monthly target of `Rs 1.12 lakh crore. There is already pressure on the government to pull up the GST collection, which is still below expected levels.

When the GST was implemented on July 1, 2017, there were around 226 goods in the 28 per cent category. In last one year, the government has already cut tax rates on 191 goods over the last one-and-a-half year.

So far, only 35 items are in the highest slab. This includes cement, automobile parts, tyres, automobile equipment, motor vehicles, yachts, aircrafts, aerated drinks, betting and demerit items like tobacco, cigarette and pan masala.

The council is also likely to consider the simplification of GSTR-9 form.

“The government must consider looking at simplifying GSTR-9, which is now due on March 31, 2019. If the details of GST 2.0 (which is the automated return filing mechanism) is announced, it’ll help taxpayers prepare for compliance for next financial year,” said Archit Gupta, founder & CEO, ClearTax.