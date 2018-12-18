Home Business

ICPA seeks long-term fleet increase plan for Air India 

Propelled initially by the low jet fuel prices and later excess capacity on local routes, the domestic passengers’ travel demand has been witnessing double-digit growth since August 2014.

Published: 18th December 2018 01:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Air India (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  National Carrier Air India’s pilots’ union ICPA has blamed capacity deficiency for its plunging domestic market share while seeking a long-term plan for aircraft fleet expansion. In a letter to Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu last week, the Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA) also lamented that while other domestic carriers have placed orders to buy Airbus and Boeing aircraft, Air India will be inducting only five planes in its fleet going forward.

“We have remained stagnant in the domestic market. We still continued to operate 350 daily flights on domestic routes from about 300 flights 10 years ago...The load across all Air India flights is high, but the market share is slipping for want of additional capacity,” the ICPA said. On the contrary, budget carrier IndiGo has scaled up its operations to over 1,000 flights per day in the past 10-years, it pointed out in the December 10 letter.

According to ICPA, Air India’s market share dropped from 19.8 per cent in January 2014 to just 11.8 per cent in September this year, which is the lowest market share ever for the carrier. IndiGo currently commands over 40 per cent of the total domestic passenger traffic.

“All the private carriers together have hundreds of aircraft on order to keep themselves at par with the demand... domestic aviation market,” the ICPA said.

