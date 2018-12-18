No HC relief for Kotak Mahindra Bank in promoter holding case

Home Business

The Bombay High Court on Monday did not provide relief to Kotak Mahindra Bank from regulatory fiat to bring down promoter holding to 20 per cent by the end of this month. 

Published: 18th December 2018

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The Bombay High Court on Monday did not provide relief to Kotak Mahindra Bank from regulatory fiat to bring down promoter holding to 20 per cent by the end of this month. 

The High Court denied a stay on the deadline as sought by the bank, and ordered the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to file its affidavit by January 17.

Kotak Bank had filed a writ petition on December 10 against the RBI direction in August this year. 
The had RBI directed the bank that it should dilute its promoter shareholding to 20 per cent of its paid-up equity capital with voting rights by December 31, 2018, and to 15 per cent by March 31, 2020.

RBI counsels Venkatesh Dhond and Parag Sharma criticised the action of the bank in approaching the High Court when the deadline is nearing, even as the letter on preference share issue was sent to the petitioner in August. 

The central bank’s counsels also made it clear that the central bank wanted dilution of voting rights of the promoter, and not just reducing the stake in paid-up capital by increasing the size of equity through issue of preference shares.The bank’s counsel Darius Khambata argued that “in the past, the Reserve Bank of India asked the (Kotak) bank to only dilute promoter shareholding of its paid-up capital. However, the impugned letter sought dilution of paid-up voting equity capital,” according to a PTI report. 

Sources said the RBI counsel was of the view that this implied the promoter is not willing to shed control. 
Kotak Bank moved Bombay High Court saying that it had written two letters to the RBI governor seeking clarification on the issue of preference shares being part of stake reduction and but there had been no reply. It remains to be seen if the Kotak Bank would be able to find a buyer to comply with the December deadline, or what action the regulator would take if it fails to do so. 

